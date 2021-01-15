WITNESS APPEAL: Gardaí investigating after woman robbed on Tipperary street

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Clonmel, Tipperary in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Shortly after 1am, a female delivery driver was walking back to her car on Ormonde Close, Thomas Street, Clonmel when she was approached by a man who demanded her money and mobile phone. After taking the items he left the area in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the incident.

A patrol of the area was carried out by Clonmel gardaí, but a suspect was not located. Detective gardaí are currently canvasing the area for CCTV footage.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ormonde Close, Ormonde Court, Thomas Street or the Prior Park areas, particular drivers with dashcam footage, to contact gardaí in Clonmel on 052-6177640