 IFA to host its South Tipperary AGM and regional meetings online

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe will address South Tipperary IFA's Annual General Meeting, which will take place online tonight (Wednesday, January 20).

Brexit, rural crime and Covid-19 will be among the topics Mr Rushe will discuss at the meeting that begins at 8pm.

The AGM will take place online, using the online platform, Microsoft Teams. To facilitate people who haven’t joined a Microsoft Teams meeting before, the meeting will be open for people to join at 7pm, but the meeting will not start till 8pm.

Meanwhile, the IFA is holding four regional meetings over the next week to discuss and update members on all the key farming issues and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

South Leinster will hold the first meeting tomorrow evening, followed by Ulster/Nth Leinster on Friday, January 22.

Munster will hold its meeting next Monday, January 25 and the Connacht meeting will take place the following evening, Tuesday January 26.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the regional meetings provide an opportunity to present members with updates on IFA’s campaigns.

“These meetings will allow us to get the views of members on key issues such as CAP reform and input on policy formation,” he said.

Tadhg Buckley, IFA Director of Policy, will give a presentation on CAP, after which there will be a discussion on this and key farming issues.

All meetings are due to run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.