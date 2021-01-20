LATEST: More than 70 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Tipperary, according to latest figures

Seventy-six new cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed in County Tipperary, according to the latest figures announced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening (Wednesday, January 20).

This brings the number of cases of the virus in the Premier County to 2082 in the 14 days up to midnight on Tuesday, January 19.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Tipperary as of midnight on Tuesday is 970.8 per 100,000 population, which ranks the county 16th out of the Republic's 26 counties.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 58 deaths occurred in January. There are 3 deaths where the date of death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years.

There has been a total of 2,768* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,768 deaths reflects this.)

As of midnight on Tuesday, January 19, the HPSC has been notified of 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 179,324* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 179,324 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

1,090 are men and 1,383 are women

51% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 44 years old

726 in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm today, 1,923 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11am. There have been 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

"The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

"If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with."