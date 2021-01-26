Gortnahoe Ballysloe water and sewerage need sorting as locals cannot flush toilets says Cllr Jim Ryan

Excuses like burst water mains or major leakages is no longer acceptable, he says.

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has called on Irish Water to once and for all rectify the serious public water and sewage issues in the Gortnahoe and Balysloe areas.

Cllr Ryan stated that he is continuously receiving contacts from residents within these areas about water outages and sewage issues that is having a terrible affect on households.

"Its just not good enough that this is going on so regularly and Irish Water need to do something to sort it out.



Independent Councillor Jim Ryan

"I am being told of sewage blockages within housing estates such as Tara Drive leaving people unable to flush toilets for days in some cases. I have also received complaints about houses without water again for a number days and in todays day and age this is just not right or good enough.

"Excuses like burst water mains or major leakages is no longer acceptable and I am calling on Irish Water to provide the money required to invest in a major upgrade of the public water and sewage schemes within the Gortnahoe and Ballysloe areas. Water and sanitary facilities are a basic human right but unfortunatly people in these areas are not getting this on a regular basis.



"I have been in touch with both Irish Water and Tipperary County Council about this and I will continue to do so until eventually this unacceptable situation is resolved for so many people and households.