Man injured in fall while hiking up to Holy Year Cross near Clonmel

A man aged in his 20s fell and injured his head while hiking to the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel last Friday morning.

The walker slipped and hit his head off the ground while making his way up to the local landmark on the top of Cnoc a’ Chomortais or Scrouthea Hill in the Comeragh Mountains. Weather and ground conditions were very icy that morning.

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association PRO Liz Browne said the accident happened around 11.30am on January 22.

The hiker was assisted in walking down the hill by an ambulance paramedic and South Eastern Mountain Rescue team member and taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.