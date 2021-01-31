Iconic Newspapers responds to Dáil statement by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath

Iconic Newspapers, publishers of several regional newspapers in Ireland, in the strongest possible terms challenges the accuracy of comments made by Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, in the Dáil last Thursday, January 28 during Questions on Promised Legislation with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

In the era of fake news and clickbait rhetoric, we are left with no option but to protect the truth, and in doing so the good name of all our titles and in particular The Clonmel Nationalist, the Tipperary Star and the Midland Tribune.

Mr McGrath wrongly claimed that members of editorial staff were "summarily dismissed" in one of our titles.

No member of staff has been "summarily dismissed" or "told to go elsewhere". This is simply untrue and also, it is worth noting that no member of editorial staff has been made redundant during the cost-saving measures required last week.

Once business improves, and events such as sport and entertainment return, staff will also return to work - as was the case before.

Iconic Newspapers benefits from the Government EWSS scheme as it meets the criteria set out by Revenue, just like most private companies in the country during this pandemic. And like all companies, we appreciate the Government’s support for our staff employed and for those that are currently laid off.

Deputy McGrath said our company benefits from PUP - it does not - another inaccuracy.

Mr McGrath claimed that Malcolm Denmark - owner of Iconic Newspapers - has "put a bid in now of €6 million for regional newspapers in England".

This is not correct also and to clarify, Mr Denmark neither owns nor has controlling interests in other newspapers or media other than in Ireland.

Mr Denmark is an English man but his entire, immediate family are Irish citizens and holders of Irish passports. He has an incredible passion for Ireland and is proud to play a leading role in the survival of local newspapers in the country - realising the uniqueness of Irish communities and the sense of pride people have in their county and place.

In Tipperary, Iconic Newspapers currently employs eight journalists.

The sweeping and inaccurate statements made by Deputy McGrath requires an apology to Iconic Newspapers.

Comments by Deputy McGrath and others, notably Senator Shane Cassells, are damaging to our business. Both are members of the Oireachtas and their targeted, inaccurate approach at Iconic Newspapers, in an industry where every newspaper, either independently owned or in groups, is operating the same, is unfair and troubling.

Iconic Newspapers, as a leading member of Local Ireland, is fighting for fair subsidies for the industry just like local radio, and fair payment for content used for profit by digital giants like Facebook and Google.

We urge Oireachtas members to support local newspapers in their battle with Facebook, Google and others so that local newsrooms can continue to offer local news to readers of their local newspapers and to an ever-increasing online audience.

Rash, ill-informed and inaccurate statements like those made by Deputy McGrath, a local representative for readers of The Clonmel Nationalist, will not go unchallenged.