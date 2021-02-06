Potholes all around Thurles need attentions says Councillor

“It's incredible the amount and size of these potholes and I know for a fact that cars have been damaged as a result of driving into these potholes. - Cllr Jim Ryan.

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has called on the relevant authorities within the local District to carry out pothole maintenance works on the many roads in Thurles and surrounding areas as soon as possible.



In a statement to tipperarylive.ie Cllr Ryan stated that in his 22 years on the council he hasn't seen as many potholes as there are currently on a huge number of very busy roads within the District.



Above: Cllr Jim Ryan

“I fully understand that at this time of the year potholes will always appear but this year seems to be different as regards the amount and size of the potholes.



“Poor weather is a huge driver of damaging roads and I fully appreciate that proper resurfacing jobs at this time of the year is very difficult to achieve but I think it is time to put a plan of action in place to repair the potholes now and come back later in the year to fully seal and resurface them when the good weather allows it.



Cllr Ryan said that driving around Thurles town and some rural roads is like trying to dodge a bullet with cars having to swerve dangerously in order to avoid potholes. Streets and roads such as Kickham Street, Dublin Road, Abbey Road, Slievenamon Road, Butler Avenue, Ikerrin Court, Turtulla Cross, Athnid, Kylemakill, Grange Lane, Ballybeg, Kilcooley to Grange, Pouldine, Moycarkey to Shanbally Cross, etc are full of potholes and need to be addressed as soon as possible, he says.



“I want to compliment our local District Engineer and his outdoor team for all that they have done within the district and they are fully aware of these roads and have been filling in potholes but the problem is that these works are getting washed away with heavy rain.



“Transport Infrastructure Ireland is also responsible for some of the worst roads in the Thurles area including Kickham Street and Slievenamon Road and I know that the council is putting pressure on them to release funds that are needed to repair the potholes on these roads.



“I have been in contact with our roads team on a regular basis about these roads and will continue to do so,” Cllr Ryan said.