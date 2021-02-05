Two-bed cottage in the heart of cycling legend Sean Kelly’s old training routes

A two-bedroomed cottage deep in the heart of cycling legend Sean Kelly’s old training routes, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction.

Hollybrook Cottage in Tickincor, in the foothills of the Comeragh mountains near Clonmel, Tipperary, is a detached cottage on a site of just under half an acre.

Located in a wooded area along the Munster Way walking route, it comes with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €55,000.

Notwithstanding its rural setting, the property is very centrally located, with Clonmel, Cashel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir all within 20 minutes drive while Kilkenny, Waterford, Mitchelstown and Dungarvan are all within 45 minutes.

The property, going for auction on February 18, has been extended to the rear to accommodate a kitchen/dining room, and although still in need of work, it has enormous potential.

Basic renovations have been started, including new plumbing and dry lining. The accommodation includes a reception hall, sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house is heated with a solid fuel central heating system and features aluminium double-glazed windows.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the February 18 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.