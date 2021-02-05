Tipperary County Council upgrades Carrick-on-Suir Library’s entrance

Tipperary County Council has been praised for widening the entrance and path to Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Memorial Library to improve the building’s accessibility to the public.

The improvement works, which also included the installation of a bike stand, were carried out in December and cost an estimated €8,000.

The project was carried out to make the entrance and path to the Library more accessible for wheelchair users.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan informed the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors last week of the renovation project.

“The entrance that was there dated back to the 1970s and was extremely narrow,” he explained to councillors at the meeting conducted online. Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne said the upgrade of the library’s entrance was “brilliant”.

“At the start of the project, I was wondering why they (the council) were doing it but to see it now - the entrance is transformed. It’s great,” he declared.

Carrick-on-Suir Library and all other libraries in the country are currently closed due to the Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

Library members, however, can borrow e-books, e-magazines and e-audio books from the library by logging onto Tipperary Library Service’s website: www.tipperary libraries.ie.