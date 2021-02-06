Council approves €60,000 funding for Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Kelly Sports Centre 

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has increased its annual grant to Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Kelly Sports Centre by €20,000 to €60,000 this year.

The grant, which will go towards the running costs of the sports centre and pool, was approved by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors at their monthly meeting last Thursday.

Councillors also approved grants of €1,900 to Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band, €1,500 to Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee and €3,500 to Carrick-on-Suir Development Association.

Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne proposed the approval of the grants and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District chairman Cllr Kevin O’Meara seconded their approval at the monthly meeting which was conducted online.

The funding allocations to these community organisations are legacy grants from the time Carrick-on-Suir’s local government authority was Carrick-on-Suir Town Council. The funding is allocated under Section 66 of the 2001 Local Government Act.