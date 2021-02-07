Funding requested to solve boil water notice problem in west Tipperary

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has raised the ongoing boil water notice affecting Golden, Kilfeacle and Thomastown in west Tipperary with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

“I have raised the issue with the minister, as Irish Water have not solved the problem that has been ongoing for almost a year now,” said Deputy Browne.

“Previously, Irish Water had given assurances that the issue would be solved.

“However, in a reply to me on January 28 Irish Water stated that the works they have undertaken, including the installation of additional flush valves and various remedial works, have not had the impact they had hoped.

“Irish Water have now indicated that additional capital investment may be necessary and I have written to the minister to ask that the necessary funding be made available to finally solve the problem,” said Deputy Browne.

For more news see Hosting Pierce Brosnan's wedding at Ashford Castle was exciting event for Tipperary woman