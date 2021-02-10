Tipperary County Council's severe weather team prepares for cold snap

Tipperary County Council’s severe weather team will continue to meet during the week to monitor the weather briefing issued by Met Eireann.

Cold weather is forecast for the rest of the week, with easterly winds.

Thursday will see sleet and snow across the county, with an accumulation of 5cms possible. A yellow warning is in place for Tipperary for Thursday.

It is expected that the snow event will be short-lived event but may present difficulties locally.

The council says it has sufficient salt supplies, and snow ploughs can be attached to vehicles if required.

The civil defence and the fire service have also been notified of the weather alert.

The community call helpline will be available to provide practical support, telephone number 076-1065000 or 1890 923 948 outside office hours.

Tipperary County Council will continue to provide updates via its website, as well as Facebook/Twitter/Mapalerter feeds.

The council’s contact telephone number is 076-1065000, from 9.30am to 4.30pm or email customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services are

• Roads - 1890 923 948

• Housing (emergency electrical and plumbing issues only) 1890 923 948

• Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278.

