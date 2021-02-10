Burglar fled after being disturbed while breaking into Clonmel shed

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a burglar who broke into a shed at a Clonmel house on Sunday evening.

The shed at the back of a house at St Patrick’s Terrace, Abbey Road was entered by a man wearing a high visibility jacket between 7pm and 7.30pm on February 7. The burglar was disturbed and is believed to have left the area in a dark coloured saloon type vehicle. Nothing was taken from the shed.

Anyone with information that may assist gardaí investigating this crime should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.