Burglar fled after being disturbed while breaking into Clonmel shed
Garda appeal for public's help in tracing culprit
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a burglar who broke into a shed at a Clonmel house on Sunday evening.
The shed at the back of a house at St Patrick’s Terrace, Abbey Road was entered by a man wearing a high visibility jacket between 7pm and 7.30pm on February 7. The burglar was disturbed and is believed to have left the area in a dark coloured saloon type vehicle. Nothing was taken from the shed.
Anyone with information that may assist gardaí investigating this crime should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on