Tipperary gardaí produce online crime prevention and road safety videos for the public

Cahir community gardaí are recording a series of online videos giving crime prevention and road safety help and advice to the public.

The current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions mean Cahir Garda District’s community gardaí cannot hold their normal round of crime prevention public meetings or have crime prevention information stands at community meetings and events.

Sgt Ray Moloney said producing the online videos is their response to this.

The first video focusing on road safety advice for people walking and cycling on public roads and other road users is being uploaded on the Tipperary Garda Facebook page this week.

Sgt Moloney said the second video, which goes online next week, will highlight the problem of unsolicited contacts where people receive cold calls or unwanted texts/emails asking them to click on a link to divulge personal information

“The video addresses the upcoming roll-out of the Covid vaccines and gives advice on how to deal with suspicious callers/texts.

“It also offers practical advice for those who experience people calling to their homes offering cleaning and maintenance services,” Sgt Moloney added.

Another video in the series will offer advice to people who are victims of domestic violence and provide information on how they can access information and help.

The final video will focus on burglary and theft crime prevention and will be brought out as the country moves towards the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“This video will aim to highlight that with increased flexibility of movement, people should be aware criminals will also be on the move looking for opportunities to capitalise on people leaving their homes unattended,” said Sgt Moloney.

The videos are being uploaded weekly on the Tipperary Garda Division Facebook page.