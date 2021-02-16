Covid travel restrictions fines issued to “boy racers” found congregating in Tipperary car park 

Gardaí issued 11 fines for breaching Covid-19 5km travel restrictions to the drivers of cars congregated at a car park in the Glen of Aherlow last week.

The “boy racer” motorists from different locations within and outside county Tipperary were found gathered at the car park around midnight on Monday, February 8.

They were among 20 fixed penalty notice fines gardaí in Tipperary Garda District issued since Monday, February 10 to those found travelling beyond 5km of their home for non-essential purposes.