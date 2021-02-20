Carrick-on-Suir student reaches final of national speechwriting competition

A Transition Year student at Carrick-on-Suir’s Scoil Mhuire Secondary School has reached the final of ActionTalks national speech writing competition.

Berkana Musse will compete in the national final of the contest on February 24. She will deliver her speech to a panel of judges via Zoom.

The finalists’ speeches are based on the theme of growing up in a pandemic while connecting their personal perspective on this to global issues.

Scoil Mhuire has wished Berkana well in the final and paid tribute also to the other students in the class who entered speeches in the competition, which is run by ActionAid Ireland. This organisation provides long term support to the poorest and most marginalised women and children in developing countries.