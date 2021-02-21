Carrick-on-Suir community misses out on high tech Big Belly waste bin 

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has expressed disappointment that Tipperary County Council hasn’t installed a smart Big Belly bin in Carrickbeg.

Cllr David Dunne (SF) voiced his dismay at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting that the Carrick-on-Suir neighbourhood didn’t receive one of the eight solar powered rubbish bins that have been installed around the town in recent weeks.

They are among 12 Big Belly bins currently on trial in Carrick-on-Suir, Mullinahone, Fethard and Killenaule.

The high tech bins compact the waste deposited in them.

They also notify the council when they are nearly full.

This reduces the frequency the local authority has to check and empty them.

Ruairi Boland of Tipperary County Council’s Environment Department said the bins are quite expensive pieces of equipment and the council needed to see if these 12 bins were fit for purpose and running well before rolling them out elsewhere.

He pointed out that the bins were already put on trial in Cahir and they turned out to be very successful.