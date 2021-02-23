Catalytic converter stolen from car in rural Tipperary 

Gardai are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in the Monard area last week.

A Tipperary Garda Sation spokesman said the catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked outside a house in rural Monard around 10.30am last Thursday.

The garda spokesman appealed to any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.