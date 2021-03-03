Tipperary TD calls for the introduction of minimum pricing for alcohol

Deputy Jackie Cahill has raised the issue of minimum pricing for alcohol with the Minister for Health and Minister for Mental Health.

Speaking recently in the Dáil on the abuse of alcohol and the growing rates of alcohol consumption and binge drinking in the home, Deputy Cahill has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to enact minimum unit pricing for alcohol as provided for under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018.

Yesterday the Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD followed up with Minister Donnelly on this issue and put down a parliamentary question to the minister, calling for him to act as a matter of priority on this issue.

Deputy Cahill said: “We are all familiar with the deals in large supermarkets and off-licences, where it’s possible to buy slabs of cans and bottles for less than €1 per unit - that is bad for health, bad for mental health, undermining businesses and facilitating the development of unhealthy habits surrounding alcohol.

“The last ten months have been very tough on so many people, especially in terms of mental health. With this lockdown in particular, it is clear that many people are feeling lower than before and really struggling this time round.

“Loneliness, isolation and loss of loved ones have taken their toll on many. We know there is light at the tunnel, and we know that the vaccines are on the way, but I am worried that the necessary lockdowns and associated social isolation that so many have experienced may result in a mental health pandemic and, arising out of that, is the increased worry of substance abuse and addiction.

“Drug and alcohol addiction and mental illnesses are so often linked together. The last three lockdowns have seen people drinking alcohol at home far more often than previously.

“Of course, there is absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying a drink at home in the evening, but there is growing evidence out there that for many people, binge drinking at home is on the increase.

“Out of this, we are seeing higher rates of domestic abuse, with much higher frequency of calls to helplines, especially for the likes of Childline and this is very worrying for our young people.

“I believe that the staggeringly low prices of alcohol in off-licences and large supermarkets is leading to increased rates of binge drinking, especially in the home.

“We must act to address this. The government must enact the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 so that minimum unit pricing comes into effect. This legislation aims to combat harmful drinking and I believe that the current pandemic is further proof that it is time to enact these laws

“Minimum pricing on units of alcohol is long overdue in my view. The longer the government waits to enact these laws, the more alcohol is going to be abused.

“Alcohol abuse in the home also has seriously damaging effects on the mental health of the young people witnessing it. The longer the government waits to tackle alcohol abuse, especially in the home, the longer this vicious cycle of alcohol dependency and addiction will continue through generations.

“This needs to be addressed, and I am therefore calling on the minister to implement minimum unit pricing as provided for under the 2018 Act.

“I spoke on this issue recently in the Dáil and I have today put down a parliamentary question to the Minister for Health to ask for this to be done as a matter of priority.

“I will continue to work to see this through,” Deputy Cahill concluded.

