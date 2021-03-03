Tipperary people reminded to be more proactive about their hearing care

Chime, the national charity for deafness and hearing loss is marking World Hearing Day 2021 which takes place today, Wednesday with a call to the Tipperary public to be more mindful of the need to be proactive about their own hearing and ear care.

The theme for World Hearing Day 2021 is Hearing Care For All.

The annual campaign is run by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the aim of preventing hearing loss and promoting access to hearing care.

Head of Advocacy at Chime, Brendan Lennon, says “There needs to be a sea-change in Irish society in how we view going for a hearing test. We need to attach the same level of importance to getting your hearing checked as we do to getting a blood pressure test with your doctor.

“Leaving hearing loss unaddressed means you are exposing yourself to significant health risks and a further worsening hearing condition. Most of all, you are missing out on having a better quality of life – more than 80 per cent of hearing aid users say the aids improve their relationships and social life.

“Attending a hearing test is the best possible way to detect any difficulties at an early stage. Chime would strongly encourage members of the public who suspect they are suffering from hearing difficulties to book in for a hearing test.

“Like most health conditions, early intervention results in better outcomes for individuals.

“If you noticed you were struggling to read the newspaper you would not hesitate in booking an eye test. If you are struggling to hear conversations, you should also not hesitate in booking a hearing test”.

Chime are encouraging any person with hearing loss who needs support to reach out for assistance. Chime’s support line can be contacted on 1800 256 257, email info@chime.ie, or text 087 922 1046.

For more information about Chime visit www.chime.ie.

The WHO report can also be viewed on the Chime website.

