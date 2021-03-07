BIG READ: Fundraising challenge raising money to bank instruments for people over 65

Rockwell Music Academy founder, Suzanne Buttimer and seven of the Academy’s tutors, have committed to learning a new instrument in order to raise funds to help establish a national bank of musical instruments for people over the age of 65.

The challenge entails mastering a new musical instrument between February and April and undertaking the Royal Irish Academy of Music Grade 1 exam in June, all the while raising money for a worthy cause.

Suzanne Buttimer of Rockwell Music Academy explained why she undertook the Music Network challenge.

“As a student, teacher, parent and examiner with the Royal Academy of Music I have experienced first-hand the benefits of music education. I also have huge respect for any student who endeavours to learn a new musical instrument. When new students come through the doors of the Academy here in Cahir, we know they are dedicated to learning new skills. While learning a new instrument is always fun, it can also be challenging and requires a lot of patience. Not only is this challenge putting me and the other tutors in their shoes, it is also raising money for a cause that we believe really makes a difference to the lives of older people.”

“Covid-19 has affected everyone. However, for many older people who have had to isolate and cocoon, there is the added impact of separation and loneliness. The Music Network aims to ensure that all older people can become actively engaged in making music, which, is a wholly fulfilling and rewarding experience.”

“By giving older people in the community access to musical instruments, we hope that it will help them acquire new skills and discover new interests. Music has such a positive impact in so many ways. It builds confidence, relieves stress, improves cognitive functions and generally leads to feelings of well-being and calm.”

Over the course of the next few months, Suzanne will endeavour to learn to play the French horn, Jayne McConnon, Anastacia De Blàca, and Nicole Butler will master the piano, Dom O’Driscoll tackles the cello, Nicole Morris gets to grips with the violin, while Fidelma Nugent takes on the recorder.

Dom O’Driscoll’s cello lessons have generated a large social media following and to date Rockwell Music Academy has raised €1,500 for the Music Network, which will go towards creating a bank of musical instruments for use by older people in communities across Ireland.

To find out more about Rockwell Music Academy’s Music Network Challenge or the range of music courses available at Rockwell Music Academy, Cahir, Tipperary visit www.rockwellcollege

musicacademy.com