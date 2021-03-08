Man (40) to appear before Tipperary District Court today charged with possessing a large quantity of cannabis 

A 40 year-old man is due to appear before Tipperary District Court today (Monday) charged with possessing a large quantity of cannabis in the Kilfeacle area for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others and with a money laundering offence.

The man will appear before the court sitting at Nenagh Courthouse charged with three counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and one count of possessing drugs worth €13,000 or more for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He will also appear before the court charged with an offence under money laundering legislation.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the Kilfeacle area on April 29 last year.