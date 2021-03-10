LATEST: Tipp fire crews see drivers 'using phones to video or photograph accident scene'

During a road traffic collision in Clonmel on Tuesday evening, crews unfortunately observed a large number of drivers using their mobile phones to video or photograph the scene as they passed.

Tipperary Fire Services said: "Not only is this activity illegal but also increases the risk of another accident at the scene by drivers focusing their attention on incident proceedings instead of the road.

"We urge all drivers to drive responsibly and not to use their phones whilst driving, especially at the scene of an incident."