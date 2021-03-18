Heartwarming picture of Tipperary sisters wins photography award

A Clonmel man’s heartwarming picture of his two daughters playing together has won him one of the top prizes in the Search for Ireland’s Greatest Friendship photography competition.

Amateur photographer Marc Ahearne, who lives in Faugheen village, outshone competition from over 370 other entrants across the country to win one of the two runner-up prizes in the national contest sponsored by Fisherman’s Friend - makers of lozenges.

His winning photograph titled: “Sisters in Lockdown” shows his daughters Aiya, aged 4, and Aoibhe, aged 11, heads together enjoying a computer game.

Marc said his daughters are delighted with his success in the competition.

“They think they are famous now,” he laughed.

Lockdown has thankfully partly ended for both Aiya and Aoibhe, who are now back at playschool and primary school.

Aiya attends Skough Hill PlaysGroup while Aoibhe is a sixth class pupil at Newtown Upper National School. They have two brothers and an older sister.

Marc received an Ireland’s Blue Book hotel/guesthouse voucher as his runner-up prize.

He began taking photographs as a hobby about five years ago and is very interested in nature photography, particularly snapping the activities of insects.

He has spent some quality time during lockdown rambling the countryside with his camera in tow.

He submitted the photo he took of Aiya and Aoibhe after spotting an advert for the competition on Facebook.

“The theme was friendship and I just looked through a few of my photographs that came out fairly well. The girls looked like they were enjoying themselves in this picture so I said I would try it.”

Marc never expected to do so well in the contest as he thought he would be up against a lot of professional photographers.

His friendship photograph was singled out by a panel of judges that included Chris Bellew, photographer and MD of Fennell Photography, Amii McKeever, editor of the Irish Country Living supplement of the Irish Farmer’s Journal and John White, regional business manager of Fisherman’s Friend.

“The quantity and quality of the entries was very impressive, depicting an incredible diversity and range of interpretations of friendship and what it means to people from across Ireland. Marc’s photo stood out for all the judges and he is a very worthy runner-up,” said Mr White.

The overall winner was Anna Cronin and her son Bill Harrington from county Cork.

The other runner-up winner was Tanya Gaine from Kilkenny.