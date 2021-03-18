April 9 is deadline to submit ideas for Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Plan design 

Tipperary County Council has contacted more than 250 community and voluntary groups, schools, businesses, sports clubs and state agencies in Carrick-on-Suir over the past week inviting them to submit ideas for the design of the town’s new regeneration scheme.

The council’s consultants for the project Malachy Walsh & Partners contacted the wide array of stakeholders in the town by email and by letter encouraging them to make submissions by filling out an online questionnaire.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has also arranged for the distribution of posters advertising the public consultation process for the regeneration scheme design to be displayed at shops around the town.

The local authority has received a €365,625 Rural Regeneration Fund grant toward the €487,500 cost of the devising the design for the regeneration scheme and embarked on the public consultation process in the past two weeks.

It is seeking the views of the people of Carrick-on-Suir on what improvements to the town’s infrastructure should be included in the regeneration scheme’s design.

The council last week launched an information website about the public consultation process.

The website’s address is www.yourcarrickonsuir.ie and it features the online survey inviting the public to answer a series of questions about what they think is needed to improve Carrick-on-Suir. The survey seeks ideas under five headings. They are: 1) improving the link between Ormond Castle and the town; 2) the Sean Kelly Square public realm enhancement; 3) a location for the town’s second digital hub providing work spaces for small firms, entrepreneurs and remote workers; 4) improving the link between North Quay and Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre; 5) linking Sean Healy Park and Suir Blueway with the town centre and Ormond Castle.

Carrick-on-Suir MD acting district administrator Liz McGrath said if people do not have access to the Internet and wish to make a submission they can send it in written form to Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s offices at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

The closing date for submissions to the public consultation process is Friday, April 9 at 4.30pm.