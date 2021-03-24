Seven fined in Tipperary Town on St Patrick’s Day for breaching Covid 5km travel restriction

Gardaí issued fines for breaching Covid-19 5km travel restrictions to seven men they caught at an outdoor social gathering in Tipperary Town on St Patrick’s Day.

The €100 fines were issued to the men caught at a gathering in the Drumline area of Tipperary Town.

One of the men had travelled from as far as county Limerick while another had travelled from county Cork, said a Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman.