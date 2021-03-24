Seven fined in Tipperary Town on St Patrick’s Day for breaching Covid 5km travel restriction

Some at outdoor social gathering had travelled other counties

Seven fined in Tipperary Town on St Patrick’s Day for breaching Covid 5km travel restriction

Gardaí issued fines for breaching Covid-19 5km travel restrictions to seven men they caught at an outdoor social gathering in Tipperary Town on St Patrick’s Day.   

The €100 fines were issued to the men caught  at a gathering in the Drumline area of Tipperary Town.    

One of the men had travelled from as far as county Limerick while another had travelled from county Cork, said a Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman.