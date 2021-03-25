Laurann O'Reilly: The Alkaline Diet - here's all you need to know

All life on earth requires the optimum environment in which to survive, one aspect of this is the pH, whether a substance is acidic or basic (alkaline).

The Alkaline Diet (also known as the ASH diet) is based on the concept that different foods that we consume can affect the overall pH balance in our bodies.

Remember our bodies have evolved to work optimally when provided with the right environment to function.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition by Laurann, brings us through the concept of The Alkaline Diet, what’s involved, the benefits to the body as well as practical nutritional strategies to incorporate more alkaline foods into your diet.

What Is The Alkaline Diet? - The pH (whether a substance is acid or alkaline) scale ranges from acidic (pH 0-6.9), neutral (pH 7) to alkaline or basic (7.1-14). In a nutshell, the lower the pH, the more acidic and the higher the pH the more basic or alkaline. These levels do vary throughout the body, for example the stomach is naturally acidic as it contains hydrochloric acid which is required to break down our food, whilst the optimum pH of our blood is slightly alkaline (around pH 7.5). The body does have its own natural process for maintaining this balance, for instance our kidneys and lungs play a role in neutralising acids, however our diet can influence this also. The aim is to keep the blood pH as alkaline as possible for optimum health.

What Affects How Alkaline Food Is? – Some foods are naturally acidic or alkaline however changes in how we farm food has resulted in changes in the composition of our soil, resulting in fluctuations in the mineral balance of these soils. How we cook and process food can also have an impact on this.

How It Affects The Body - A diet high in acidic producing foods can disrupt the blood's normal pH level. An alkaline diet helps to take the pressure off the body by decreasing the creation of acidic waste products.

Bone Health – Research has found that in order for the body to reduce the acidity levels it may need to take alkaline minerals such as calcium from our bones to counteract the consumption of acid forming foods.

Studies have also shown that consumption of alkaline-forming foods can result in improvement in bone mineral density and muscle mass.

Tip: A good Vitamin D supplement such as the Pharma Nord D Pearls 3000IU can help to improve the absorption of calcium in the body

Prevention of Kidney Stones – Western diets are characteristically high in acid-producing foods, such as grains, dairy products, legumes, and meat.

An effective strategy at reducing kidney stones is though alkalinizing urine by eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

Note: There are specific diets for those who have existing kidney stones.

Heart Health – The dietary changes taken through an alkaline diet also have an impact on our heart health as eating healthier food options also help to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.

Digestive Health – An acidic diet can affect the digestive system in many ways, such as increasing acid reflux and disrupting the balance of our gut bacteria. Tip: It may be helpful to take a course of Udo’s Super 8 Microbiotic for 3 months particularly if you have recently taken a course of antibiotics.

Reduces Inflammation – Inflammation is a natural protection response by the body, however diet can be a huge trigger of inflammation too, particularly our western diet of high fat, high sugar and processed foods. Studies have found that, sustaining a healthy balance of 80% alkaline foods with 20% acidic foods can have positive effect in reducing inflammation.

Aging & Acid Balance – Research has found that as we get older, there is a gradual loss of natural acid-base regulatory function. This can result in an increase in diet-induced acidity when on the modern diet.

How To Eat The Alkaline Way - Without going to extremes, it’s possible to achieve a balance of alkaline and acidic foods by following an 80/20 rule.

When choosing your meals, 80% of the foods that are eaten in your diet should be alkaline foods and the other 20% can include healthier acidic foods options.

A healthy alkaline-acidic food ratio can help to reduce inflammation, improve your health by reducing blood sugar levels, can help to maintain your weight as well as your cholesterol levels. It’s also about balance.

Acidic Foods (To Reduce) – Processed meats, alcohol, sugar, caffeine, ice-cream, processed foods (such as pre-packaged microwavable foods, tinned foods, dairy chocolate, biscuits and cakes) and fizzy drinks, particularly colas.

Neutral Foods (To Include) – Natural fats such plant based oils including extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil and sunflower oil.

Alkaline Foods (To Increase) – Fruit, raisons, berries, green leafy vegetables (such as spinach, kale and parsley), cauliflower, broccoli, root vegetables (such as potatoes, beet, nuts, legumes, nuts and seeds. Also include citrus foods – whilst they are acidic in nature, they’re actually alkalising to our body.

- Alkalinising Supplements – There are a couple of supplements that I can recommend which are not only great for alkalising the body but are also packed with antioxidants to really give your body a protective boost. Recommendations: 1) Synergy Supergreens Powder – This contains spirulina, chlorella, wheatgrass and barleygrass (take a ¼ teaspoon to begin and slowly increase to 1-2 teaspoons), I add this to my yogurt with berries. 2) Terra Nova Life Drink – This contains a full spectrum of natural herbs, plant based proteins, digestive enzymes, spirulina, chlorella, and freeze dried greens (again you can add this to your yogurt with some berries and cocoa powder) perfect!

- Keep It Simple – It’s important to ensure that you are meeting your nutritional requirements and not depriving yourself of food so be sure to do this slowly, particularly if this is a huge change for you. You can slowly work toward that 80/20 ratio.

- Reduce Your Salt – Our modern diets contain far too much salt or sodium, which can increase the acidity levels of our blood. Research has found that excess dietary sodium has been shown to result in high blood pressure too. Tip: Switch out your salt and opt for pepper and herb mixes instead.

- Drink Plenty of Water - Hydration is the key to any diet. Remember we should aim to have 500ml of water consumed before we begin our day, that’s before our morning tea or coffee if you drink it.

Tip: Squeeze some lemon juice into 500ml of water every morning, this offsets dehydration you accumulate while sleeping and provides a boost of alkalinity.

The alkaline diet really reinforces general healthy and clean eating as it encourages eating more fruits, vegetables whilst cutting back on sugar, alcohol and processed foods which improves your overall health.

If you have any pre-existing medical conditions or you may be pregnant please check with your doctor first.

Alkaline Juice Recipe

Ingredients

- 1 Handful of Spinach

- ½ Cucumber, chopped

- 1 Green Apple, chopped

- Thumb Sized Piece of Ginger/2 Teaspoons of Ground Ginger

- ½ Cup of Coconut Water

Directions

1. Place all ingredients in a high speed blender

2. Serve and enjoy

About Laurann: Laurann O’Reilly is qualified and experienced nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.

She has over 10 years of experience including working community and clinical care, research, personalised nutrition consultations (dealing in healthy eating, weight loss, digestive health and sports nutrition), teaching and developing nutrition courses at FETEC level, nutrition education talks and workshops (corporate wellness, schools, sports teams, public and private talks), previous food manager of the Coeliac Society of Ireland and is part of the roll out team for the Healthy Ireland Smart Start health promotion programme for pre-schools.

For further information see www.nutritionbylaurann.ie or contact Laurann at info@nutritionby.laurann.ie