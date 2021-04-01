Tipperary council offices lit up in green to highlight Organ Donor Awareness Week

Tipperary County Council’s offices in Clonmel, Tipperary and Carrick-on-Suir are lit up in green from dusk to dawn throughout this week as part of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

They are among more than 60 public sites around the country being lit up until Saturday to mark the awareness week.

Individuals who support organ donation are encouraged to carry reminders of their decision with them.

How to obtain an Organ Donor Card

They include carrying an organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the digital organ donor card app on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association at ( 01) 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.

You can also also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free digital organ donor card app to your phone.