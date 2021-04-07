BREAKING: Plans for massive Lidl retail development in Clonmel

Clonmel has received a significant commercial and economic boost with the announcement that supermarket giant Lidl is planning a major retail development on Queen Street in the town.

The popular German supermarket chain will purchase the former Chadwick’s site if the franchise can get planning approval for their ambitious retail project in the area.

The site has been vacant for the past sixteen years and the news of its proposed transformation into a major retail development is particularly welcome during what has been a difficult time for the economy, as a result of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that the premises of The Nationalist - which adjoins the former Chadwick’s site - will also be sold subject to planning approval to facilitate the new development.

Iconic Newspapers - which owns The Nationalist - plans to relocate the publication to a new property in Clonmel town centre, should the site be sold to the supermarket chain.

