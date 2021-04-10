Tipperary student creates device to help farmers avoid nasty shocks

Fifth year student Eimear Dempsey represented Presentation Secondary School Clonmel in this year’s BT Young Scientist Competition.

Even in these uncertain times, it is great that science competitions such as BT Young Scientist have been moved to an online platform, and Eimear certainly rose to the challenge.

T-Fence is the name of her project.

It is aptly named and is a small handheld device that enables a farmer to identify if a current is flowing in a fence, allowing him or her to move the fence without getting an electric shock.

It is intended to solve the inefficiencies and dangers that farmers face on a daily basis surrounding the use of electric fences.

Presentation Secondary School congratulates Eimear on designing such an interesting and innovative project.

The school is very proud of Eimear’s achievements in the BT Young Scientist competition.

