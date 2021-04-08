EDITORIAL: Retail chain plans 'Lidl' project in Clonmel and why it's welcome news...

It feels good to be reporting this week on the potential for job creation in Clonmel as a brand new retail development is proposed for the heart of the town.

Lidl’s decision to further their investment in Clonmel (see page three of this week’s paper) is welcome news for several reasons.

As part of the project they will be taking over the former Chadwick’s site - subject to planning approval.

The Queen Street site has been vacant for many years and has been an eyesore in the town and on a busy and key street for Clonmel.

It is exciting that the premises is finally being rejuvenated and will breathe new life into the area.

The project being proposed - with a planning application to be lodged in the coming months - is expected to be a hugely impressive structure with the facility spanning not just the Chadwick’s site, but also the current office building of this newspaper - which The Nationalist has called home since the 1970s.

Should planning be granted and the sites formally sold, it will be the end of an era for The Nationalist.

Iconic Newspapers - the company which owns the paper - as well as the commercial and editorial teams, look forward to finding a new home in Clonmel and starting a new chapter for the publication.

The Lidl investment will completely transform that side of Clonmel town centre and can only bring good things for local businesses too in terms of additional footfall and more cash being spent in the area.

All that’s left now is for the supermarket chain to get the green light from Tipperary County Council when the application is lodged.

The south Tipperary communities have needed some good news for a while, and as we head into the turbulent economic times ahead, our exclusive report this week of investment in Clonmel and job opportunities, is music to all our ears.