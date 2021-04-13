Top marks for Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea as Tipperary students head back to school

As students return to school this week, Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré can be proud of its record in teaching, according to a Whole School Evaluation (WSE).



A WSE inspects all aspects of a school's management and teaching. All schools across the State are subject to such regular inspections.



The Roscrea secondary school on the Corville Road, was visited on December 4, 2019, and the report was published shortly before schools were forced to close due to Covid 19.

All schools across Tipperary are re-opening this week as 5k lockdown restrictions are eased.

Enrolment at Coláiste Ros Cré is “inclusive and numbers have been consistent for the last number of years and currently stand at 528 mainstream and 135 Post Leaving Certificate students,” states the inspector.



Overall, the report found that, “The quality of leadership is good; there is scope to improve some communication channels, evolve assessment practices and reform and lead student-centred teaching and learning. There is a very high standard of student support, and the care provided for students, the very broad curriculum, and the very respectful student-teacher rapport all lead to a very positive atmosphere in the school.

"The standard of teaching was good overall; this ranged from very good and good practice in the majority of lessons to satisfactory and fair practices in a number of lessons. The quality of learning was good, with scope to develop active and collaborative learning, differentiated learning experiences and a formative assessment culture. The school has implemented previous inspection recommendations to a high standard; the school plan still needs to be shared as a time-bound action plan and some recommendationsin relation to teaching and learning practices need whole-school implementation.



“The school self-evaluation (SSE) process is effective and there was evidence of teachers implementing agreed strategies during observed lessons.” Full report at education.ie