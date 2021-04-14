Traffic management measures are in place on N24 in Carrick-on-Suir due to water mains project

There will be traffic delays on the  N24 in Carrick-on-Suir until the end of April as Irish Water contractors will be laying 600m of new water mains.  

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place from 8am to 6.30pm daily starting today Wednesday, April 14 until April 30 to facilitate the water mains replacement works.  

The replacement of the old water mains involves an investment of €400,000.  

The  mains replacement works  are taking place  at the junction of Pill Road and Willow Vale; the junction of Pill Road and Mount St  Nicholas and the  junction of New Street and the N24.