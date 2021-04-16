Tipperary woman Orla O'Dwyer scores crucial goal for Brisbane Lions

Congratulations to Orla O’Dwyer, who was recently named as AFLW Player of the Year and whose goal helped Brisbane Lions in to the AFLW Grand Final with Adelaide Crows, to take place this weekend. Orla scored a goal and had 11 disposals, among the highest on her team. Adelaide, winners previously in 2017 and 2019, will be looking for a third title, while the Lions are looking for their first win at the third time of asking.