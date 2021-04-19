Search operation underway in the Comeragh Mountains for missing Tipperary hiker

A search operation has been underway in the Comeragh Mountains since yesterday (Sunday) afternoon for a female hiker, aged in her 30s, from south Tipperary.

The walker was last seen walking in the popular Coumshingaun area of the Comeraghs. The emergency services were contacted by her family who became concerned about her about 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

A Tramore Garda Station spokesman said the missing walker had been walking alone. She is aged in her late 30s and from south Tipperary.

Up to 30 South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members, the R117 Coastguard helicopter based at Waterford Airport and Search & Rescue Dog Association members conducted a search of the Coumshingaun area of Comeraghs throughout yesterday afternoon until nightfall. He said conditions were quite foggy yesterday. The search recommenced at first light today and is continuing.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team is being assisted today by mountain rescue volunteers from other parts of the country including members of Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Glen of Imaal mountain rescuers. Civil Defence volunteers are also taking part in the search.

The Tramore Garda Station spokesman said weather conditions today are dry and bright, which will assist search and rescuers in finding the walker.

SEMRA and the Gardaí are appealing to landowners and walkers in the Coumshingaun, Nire Valley, Rathgormack and Mahon Falls areas to keep an eye out for the missing walker and to report any sightings or anything unusual they see to Tramore Garda Station at (051) 381091.

Search and rescue vehicles involved in the search operation parked at Kilclooney Wood near Coumshingaun yesterday (Sunday). Picture courtesy of SEMRA