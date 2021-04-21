Scoil Aonghusa pupils in Cashel embark on exciting world tour

Pupils and staff at Scoil Aonghusa are taking on an enormous challenge - going around the world in 80 days.

The Aonghusa World Tour was launched at the exercise track at the school in Cashel last Friday and the pupils have issued an appeal for people of Tipperary, Ireland and from countries all over the world to help them.

They took the first steps last Friday on the 40,000km journey on a day of great excitement and fanfare at the school.

“Today was the start of the adventure. The build-up to this day was just amazing. We have started off on the journey now and we would invite people to help us clock up the miles,” said school principal Siobhan Keyes Ryan.

“We are asking people to run or walk 3k and donate online and share their progress,” said the school principal.

The first step on the journey was taken by Daisy, the Scoil Aonghusa support dog, who will travel the distance virtually and will track the progress and participation of people from all over the world.

“We are already getting in messages of support from Cashel and Tipperary people that had some connection with the school in the past and are now living in different corners of the world and they will be doing their bit over the next 80 days to help us out,” said staff member Geraldine Meagher. Principal Siobhan Keyes Ryan said the pupils would be involved every step of the way.

“As each destination is reached classes will celebrate the countries’ culture, food, sport, and dance in their own way.

“Our school community of pupils, staff and families will connect with their family and friends living abroad and challenge them to become part of the #aonghusa world tour. The fundraiser is being held to develop a recently acquired site beside the school to create a walkway, playing pitch, junior and senior playground areas.

“Our students’ needs are varied and complex .Play and leisure are key to their social, physical sensory and emotional development and also supports behavioural programmes/interventions.

The funds raised would allow us to create a specialised activities area that our students can truly thrive in,” said Siobhan.

People who organise a run a walk or any activity to help Scoil Aonghusa reach their target can donate whatever is raised at www.idonate.ie/ 1587_scoil-aonghusa.html