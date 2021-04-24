Tributes paid as Michael Moroney leaves Borough District for post with Tipperary County Council

Tributes have been paid to Michael Moroney, who has left his post as District Administrator with Clonmel Borough District to take up a new role as senior executive officer in human resources with Tipperary County Council.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose led the tributes at a meeting of the Borough District, when she said that Mr Moroney would be sorely missed.

He was leaving behind a great legacy, with Clonmel projects such as the Flights of Discovery, the Regional Sports Hub and the redevelopment of the former Kickham Barracks in the pipeline.

Cllr Ambrose said he had been in the post since 2019 but seemed to have been there longer.

He was always very approachable and had a very easy manner, and the Mayor wished him every success.

She welcomed the new District Administrator Jim Dillon on board.

As a Clonmel man he would know everywhere starting off, the Mayor stated.

Cllr Michael Murphy said that Michael Moroney could be very proud of his contribution over the last few years and he had driven plans that reflected their ambitions for the town.

He said that Jim Dillon was coming in with great experience and he would bring great energy and commitment to the role.

Cllr Pat English thanked Mr Moroney for his work. They had worked it out well whenever there were problems and he thanked him for his assistance.

The outdoor and indoor staff of the council had total respect for him.

Cllr Richie Molloy agreed with the sentiments expressed, and he praised Mr Moroney for having adopted an open door policy.

Cllr John Fitzgerald said that Michael Moroney was a son of the Glen of Aherlow but he had become attached to Clonmel.

He had a pleasant and winning way that would make him a success in whatever area of local government in which he worked.

District Manager Sinead Carr said it felt as if Michael Moroney had been working with them for a lifetime, because from the minute he came into the Borough District he had hit the ground running.

He was extremely capable and very competent and there were a number of groups in the town that would be very sorry to see him leave.

However, in his replacement Jim Dillon they had a good man coming in.

Michael Moroney said he had served in the role for less than two years but it had been a wonderful journey with everybody.

Conscious of the work and time that the members put in, he said it was a partnership approach and they tried to work together to the best of their ability.

He thanked the Mayor, her predecessor Garret Ahearn and each and every member, as well as Sinead Carr, District Engineer Eoin Powell and all the staff.