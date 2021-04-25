Welcome windfall for South Tipperary Autism Support Group

Above: At the presentation of a cheque for €3,000 to South Tipperary Autism Support Group from the Rotary Club of Clonmel were, from left, Michael O’Malley, Rotary; Marie McMahon, Rotary; Cormac Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy, South Tipperary Autism Support Group. Picture: John D. Kelly

The South Tipperary Autism Support Group was delighted to receive a very generous donation of €3,000 from Clonmel Rotary Club.

The cheque was recently presented to the group at the Clonmel Community Resource Centre in Kickham Street.