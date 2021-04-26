Virtual fundraiser to support Tipperary Clonmel Pride

Tipperary Clonmel LGBTQ+ Pride is a volunteer-led, non-profit community event that is focused on providing a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people, their friends, families and allies.

This will be the group’s second year hosting Pride in Clonmel, with 2020 being a mix of online and live events.

This year it’s hoped to do the same, depending on the level of the Covid-19 restrictions.

A huge part of Pride is fundraising, which the organisers say means that they can provide the pride that everyone wants and deserves.

They rely on funding and donations so they can host Pride events for all to enjoy and support.

The volunteer committee has been looking at ways to fundraise through the pandemic and has come up with a virtual five kilometres run, walk or cycle, which will take place between April 30 and May 3.

All you have to do to support the fundraiser is run, walk or cycle five kilometres, wear something colourful and take a picture of your 5k journey with your friend, family or of yourself or your social bubble.

Then send the pictures into the group or tag them on the social media pages, Facebook and Instagram.

If possible you are requested to donate to the Go FundMe page, which can be found on the group’s social media pages or on the GoFundMe website by typing the words Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride.

The group would love to see as many as possible get involved with the 5k and the committee will be doing the 5k throughout the week.

The organisers say they have many ideas to create a safe, happy and fun Pride this year but say they need to raise funds to do so.

Thanks are extended to all who offered their support last year and this year in making Pride in Clonmel a safe and welcoming event for the LGBTQ+ community, their families, friends and allies, and as a whole community it has been so nice seeing everyone get involved.

This year the theme is Community Together and the organisers want to bring the community together.

In addition, they want all the community to get involved.

They have set the dates for Pride 2021, which are Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29.

If you would like more information, you can contact the group on their Facebook or Instagram pages Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride or email Tippclonmelpride@gmail.com