Tipperary County Council is considering planning application for 59 new Clonmel homes

Tipperary County Council has received a planning application for 59 new homes on Clonmel's outskirts.

The new housing estate proposed for the Crann Ard and Glencarra estates off the Fethard Road at Ardgeeha Upper, Clonmel will comprise a mix of bungalows, two and three-storey semi-detached houses, three-storey terrace houses, apartments and duplexes.

Crann Ard Developments is the company that lodged the planning application with the council on April 16.

Tipperary County Council is due to reach a decision on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the project on June 10.