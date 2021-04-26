Temporary traffic management measures in place on N24 in county Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has advised motorists that temporary traffic management measures are in place on the N24 at Longford Bridge, Clonmel Road, county Tipperary from this morning (Monday, April 26) until tomorrow evening (Tuesday, April 27).

The traffic management measures will run from 8am to 6pm each day and have been put place to facilitate pavement works on the road.

The council has warned motorists to expect some delays while the temporary traffic management measures are in place at this location.