Free training for older Tipperary people on how to use smartphones, tablets and computers

Age Action, Ireland’s leading advocacy organisation for older people and ageing, is offering older people the opportunity to improve their digital literacy skills so they can be more informed, connected and independent.

The Age Action Getting Started programme is five hours free one-to-one tutoring for older people who want to learn or develop their skills on a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Age Action will match people with a volunteer who will tutor them over the phone. The programme is learner-led, meaning the class is designed for the person to learn what they want to learn.

Typically, classes cover topics like how to set up an email, how to download an app and how to use video to meet friends or family. Age Action will also send learners a 40-page booklet, with images to help with tutoring sessions.

People can find out more and register for the Age Action Getting Started KIT classes by calling Age Action on 01-4756989.

Celine Clarke, Head of Advocacy and Communications said "we want people to be motivated to make the call, talk to us about what they need and get registered for a one-to-one class.

"We know that some people are a bit nervous of using new technology and the language of technology but we have helped approximately 40,000 people to gain skills and confidence since we started the programme. If a person has a device, access to the internet and a telephone we can help them on their digital journey."

Age Action designed the programme knowing that that older people are currently less likely to use the internet or to have good digital skills.

According to CSO figures released in 2020, 29% of 65-74-year-olds and an estimated 50% of people over the age of 75 in Ireland have never been on the internet.

Some 43% of Irish people aged 55-74 have low or below basic digital skill levels, meaning they are unable to navigate the internet independently for a range of basic tasks.

For more Tipperary news see Government intervention needed to save Knocklofty House says Senator Garret Ahearn