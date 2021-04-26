GARDA WARNING: Phone fraudsters seeking PPS numbers off Tipperary people

Gardaí in Clonmel have issued an updated warning bout a phone scam where fraudsters attempting to get PPS number details from people they cold call.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they had received a report of a person receiving a phone call from a man purporting to be a Department of Social Protection official, who tells them they are the subject of a lawsuit and he requires their PPS number.

The person who received this call fortunately became wary when they were asked to give their PPS number, hung up and reported the incident to Clonmel Garda Station.

This is a variation on a phone scam the Department of Social Protection highlighted earlier this month where members of the public receive phone calls on their mobile phones purporting to be from a named official of the Department who informs them their PPS number is compromised. They are asked to provide or verify their name, PPS number and in some cases bank account details.

The Garda spokesperson and the Department of Social Protection has urged the public not to engage with these callers, not to return calls to these numbers and not to share any personal information with the callers.

They point out that a Department of Social Protection employee would never request bank account details or personal data in a cold call or text.

If a member of the public believes they have received such a phone call or text, gardaí say they should contact their bank and the Department’s helpline number.

“They are also advised to take a note of the number and report the matter to their local garda station,” said the Garda spokesperson.