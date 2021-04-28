Cahir gardaí ‘Go Purple’ to help with domestic violence initiative

Last Friday Cahir Garda Station was delighted to welcome Breda Bell and Mary Barry from Cuan Saor and Seamus Scott from Men’s Aid Ireland for the launch of the “Go Purple” initiative across the Cahir District.

They were accompanied by Dermot O’Brien, O’Briens Pharmacy, David Lennane, Zest Pharmacy and Seamus Kennedy from Friary Street Pharmacy who along with the other pharmacies in the Cahir area will participate in the Go Purple Initiative to support and offer advice to victims of Domestic Violence.

Each pharmacy was presented with a purple candle, kindly donated by Murphy Candles to display in the pharmacy their willingness to come to the assistance of those who need it.

The aim of this initiative is to allow victims of domestic violence to indicate to a member of staff in a pharmacy that they wish to access support and advice in relation to domestic violence. People can ask a pharmacy staff member for “Purple Clothes Dye” to speak to someone in confidence in those pharmacies. In turn, they will be offered advice from Cuan Saor and in more serious situations, An Garda Síochána can also be contacted to offer advice in relation to Court Orders or indeed, in urgent circumstances to assist in bringing that person to safety.

Chief Superintendent of the Tipperary Garda Division, Derek Smart, welcomed the initiative and thanked all those involved for their time and effort to ensure the safety of the victims of domestic violence.

Cuan Saor is based in Clonmel and the group runs a free and confidential service for women and children experiencing domestic violence. They provide refuge accommodation (short-term crisis accommodation), 24 Hour/ 365 day Freephone helpline on 1800 57 67 57, the office line on 0526127557 or email support@cuansaor.org. They offer support and information (drop in or by appointment), counselling, outreach to designated clinics in south Tipperary area, court accompaniment service, aftercare, training and awareness raising, child and family support and will listen and provide support and information.

Men’s Aid Ireland runs a support service for male victims of domestic abuse. They have a helpline on 015543811 and also offer counselling, advice, support, legal information, court support and training. You can follow them on social media for information and for email support at hello@mensaid.ie