Throwback Thursday - Cashel girls awarded Gaisce medals by President Hillery in 1989

Our Throwback Thursday Trip down Memory Lane this week takes us back to May 1989.

The courage, dedication and enthusiasm of 74 County Tipperary young people who received Gaisce President's Awards in Kilkenny Castle was praised by President Patrick Hillery, who presented thm with medals.

He told the award winners that they had more than amply demonstrated their capabilities and fully deserved the recognition being afforded to them for their "wonderful achievements."

Among the recipients that evening, all of 32 years ago now, were a group from the Presentation Convent in Cashel.

Girls from the Presentation Convent, Cashel, who received their awards in Kilkenny Castle pictured with their leader Geraldine Wall and Mrs Winkelmann, a council member of Gaisce. Seated from left to right: Geraldine Wall, Mrs Winkelmann, Caroline Redmond, Sinead Ryan. Behind: Noelette O’Sullivan, Patricia Curran, Marguerita Ryan and Anne Marie Fitzgerald.