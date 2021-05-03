Stanley knife produced in Carrick-on-Suir row

Judge Terrence Finn refused jurisdiction at Carrick-on-Suir District Court in a case he was told allegedly involved the production of a Stanley knife in a row involving three women.

After hearing a brief outline of the case Judge Finn adjourned the matter to June 17 for a Book of Evidence to be prepared.

The three women before the court were charged with assault at Kildalton Walk, Piltown on November 1 of 2019.

The three defendants were Elizabeth Murphy, Kildalton Walk, Piltown, Sarah Murphy, Kildalton Walk, Piltown and Amanda Stacey, Blackberry Fields, Carrickpherish Road, Waterford. Providing an outline of the case to Judge Finn, Sergeant Carol O’Leary said there was an altercation between Elizabeth Murphy and Amanda Stacey and Sarah Murphy came to help Elizabeth Murphy.

The row broke out after Amanda Stacey arrived to drop off a child and Elizabeth Murphy went to speak to her. It would be alleged that Amanda Stacey produced a Stanley knife and grazed the upper arm of Elizabeth Murphy.

It would be alleged that they started grabbing one another’s hair. Sarah Murphy came to assist Elizabeth Murphy.

Judge Finn, after hearing the outline of the case, refused jurisdiction and adjourned the case to June 17 for the production of a Book of Evidence.