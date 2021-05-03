Car passenger in possession of drugs appears before Carrick-on-Suir District Court

A man who was a passenger in a car stopped by gardaí was found in possession of drugs, Carrick-on-Suir District court was told.

Eoin O’Donnell, 11 Bianconi Close, Piltown pleaded guilty to possession of drugs on August 14, 2020 at Ballylynch.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant was a back seat passenger. He had a small amount of cannabis valued at €10.

He had no previous convictions.

Eamon Hayes, solicitor, said his client would be anxious to avoid a conviction.

Judge Terrence Finn adjourned the matter to June 3 and asked the defendant to pay €500 to the poor box by that time.