Two men arrested in Clonmel drugs and weapons search operation to appear before court today

Two men arrested as part of a series of drugs searches in Clonmel yesterday (Thursday), have been charged and will appear before Youghal District Court this morning (Friday, April 30).

The two men were among four people arrested during the Garda operation that involved searches of 10 houses in Clonmel and resulted in the seizure of an estimated €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines, two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.

A man, aged in his 20s and and girl aged in her late teens, who were also arrested as part of this operation have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.





