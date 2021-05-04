Clonmel Athletic club adult members get back in action

The Clonmel Athletic adult training sessions will resume next Monday, May 10th and also on Wednesday 12th May at the Dr. Pat O Callaghan Sports Complex, Cashel road at 6.30pm. If you have any queries, please contact John at 085-2268828 and Niall at 086 1660888.

The FIT4LIFE group will start at 7pm on Monday nights, led by Aine Butler 0851057176.

These sessions will cater for all levels of fitness as we all try to get back to a good level of fitness.

These training sessions will adhere to the current Covid regulations.

To join these training sessions, members have to register with the Club for 2021 and the fee is 20 euros. This is the link to Club Registration -



https://ClonmelACmembership. itsyourrace.com/register/

New members are always welcome.

Once you register with the Club you will be given your Membership Card.

Due to Covid 19 Regulations, Club members have to book in for each training session on the day in question. This is the link to register for Club Training Sessions

https://membership. athleticsireland.ie/ reservation.html