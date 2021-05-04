Tipperary people urged to Share the Sunrise in aid of Pieta House this Saturday

Tipperary's annual Darkness Into Light walks in aid of suicide prevention charity Pieta House won’t be going ahead this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic social gathering restrictions but Tipperary people can still individually fundraise for the cause this Saturday, May 8.

Pieta House, supported by Electric Ireland, is encouraging the public to sign up and “Share The Sunrise” this Saturday by completing their own individual challenge such as a dawn walk, run, cycle or swim in aid of the charity.

You can sign up for the “Share The Sunrise” campaign by logging onto: www.darknessintolight.ie